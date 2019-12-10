1On Thursday, Dec. 12, visit the MonDak Ag Research Summit, Richland County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. North Dakota State University Williston Research Extension Center, Montana State University Eastern Agricultural Research Center and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney are partnering to showcase agricultural research underway in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. Event is free and open to the public.
2Coming up on Saturday, Dec. 14, is the Jingle & Mingle Craft & Vendor Show, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Featuring over 30 crafters and vendors, as well as photos with Santa. Breakfast and lunch served.
3Also on Saturday, Dec. 14, take your pets for photos with Santa at Tractor Supply, Sidney, 10 a.m. All proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club, cost is $10 per print.
4On Sunday, Dec. 15, visit the MonDak Heritage Center for MonDak Christmas celebration Danish heritage, MonDak Heritage Center, 1:30-3 p.m. Free to attend. See more details on page A2.
5On Tuesday, Dec. 17, sign up for Excel classes, presented by Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sidney Job Service. Excel class for beginners is from 1-3 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club. There then will be instruction for more advanced participants starting at 7 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops. Cost is $5 per participant.