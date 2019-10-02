1On Wednesday, Oct. 2, visit StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
2In the mood for some live music this week? Check out Rhythm and Ramble Quartet, MonDak Heritage Center, Thursday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. Tickets are adult, $50; senior, $45; students, $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.
3Also on Thursday, Oct. 3, is Richland County Health Department flu shot clinic, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
4October is here! Celebrate the month at the Dark Acres Haunted House, starting Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
5For the weekend, grab your girlfriends and head up to the Ladies Day Out Fall Festival, Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center, Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Craft and vendor show, 21 and over only.