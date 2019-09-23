1 A Salad & Sandwich Luncheon will be hosted on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Peoples Congregational Church, 405 10th Avenue SW, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Free will offering, proceeds benefit the church endowment.
2 Ag in the Classroom will be Thursday, Sept. 26, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. For second and third graders in Richland County. Kids will learn about how wheat gets from the field into a loaf of bread; where hamburger, cheese, and vegetables come from; how we get sugar out of beets and honey; and how to be safe around the farm and home.
3 On Saturday, Sept. 28, head over to Glendive for the BBQ in the Badlands & Brewfest, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Raptor Run/Walk 5k & silent auction, Dawson County Fairgrounds, 9:30 a.m. — 6 p.m.
4 In Sidney on Saturday, Sept. 28, is the Little Eagles Fall Basketball, West Side Gym, an opportunity to learn skills that will help young athletes grow as a basketball player. Skills will include shooting, dribbling, passing, defense, rebounding and team play. Kindergarten through second grade is 9-9:30 a.m. Third and fourth grade are from 9:30-10 a.m.
5 Stockman’s Ball will be Saturday, Sept. 28, Richey Fire Hall, 6-9 p.m. Pitchfork fondue style steak supper, $20 per person. Proceeds to aid Richey Historical Museum.