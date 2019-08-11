1Job Service Employer Committee (JSEC) will be offering a beginners and intermediate Excel Training on Monday, Aug. 12. Beginners session is 8 a.m. — noon and intermediate from 1 – 5 p.m. Elaine Stedman is instructing. Each session will be four hours and people can attend one or both. The cost is $60 per session or $100 total if attending both sessions. Training will be held at Sidney High School Library Computer Lab. Space is limited to 20 participants per session Please contact Margie Peterson, Job Service at 406-433-1204, Margie.peterson@mt.gov; or Michelle Herres, State Farm at 406-488-2400, michele.herres.eu3u@statefarm.com to register or for any questions.
2Vacation Bible School begins Monday, Aug. 12. Sidney Lutheran Brethren Church is hosting an I-Point VBS for kids entering first through sixth, as well as pre-K and kindergarten morning class. It’s a four day event. Grades one through six: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. — noon. There is no cost and a snack and lunch are provided.
3Three community groups meet Tuesday evening: Parks and Recreation Committee, city hall, 7 p.m.; Richland County Fair Board, fair office, 5:15 p.m.; and American Legion meeting, Elks, 7 p.m.
4Wednesday, Aug. 14 is the first day of school in Savage.
5The Sidney Herald is hosting a Meet the Editor Barbecue Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 5 — 7 p.m. Join us for food, conversation and fun.