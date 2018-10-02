Gov. Steve Bullock has announced that Montana’s unemployment rate dropped for the fifth straight month, down to 3.6 percent for the month of August.
The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9 percent.
“It’s a great time to be a worker in Montana. Household income is growing faster than any state in the country, and we lead the nation in middle-class growth,” Bullock said.
Payroll employment posted a gain of 700 jobs in August, with 600 of those jobs in the private sector. Total employment, which includes agricultural and self-employed workers in addition to payroll employment, added 400 jobs.