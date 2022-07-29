The Bureau of Land Management recently approved American Prairie Reserves bison grazing proposal. The decision sparked a number of media statements from various groups throughout Montana.
Below is a selection of some of the statements received by the Sidney Herald.
Montana Stock Growers Association President Jim Steinbeisser
To say we are disappointed with the final decision would be an understatement. Ranchers have worked diligently for over a century caring for the public land livestock graze. Ranchers are held to the highest standards by federal land agencies in the areas of range management, range monitoring, range improvements, and processes within the BLM’s grazing regulations, yet when concerns were raised regarding these areas in comments and protests, BLM did not acknowledge these concerns.
Gov. Greg Gianforte
“As we review this decision, we share Montanans' frustration with the BLM's woeful and repeated failures to properly engage Montanans and act within the bounds of its authority on this issue,” Gov. Gianforte said. “The agency limited public comment to a single, virtual event in the middle of haying season, ignored repeated requests from state officials for full public engagement, and failed to analyze the full range of impacts of its proposal, which it lacks the statutory authority to enact. The State will consider next steps after a thorough review of BLM's decision.”
Sen. Steve Daines
“This is yet another example of the Biden administration ignoring local input from Montana ranchers—it’s completely unreasonable. At a time when our farmers and ranchers are facing unprecedented challenges, we should be listening to our Montana farmers and ranchers not pushing them to the side. In the coming weeks I’ll be working closely with Governor Gianforte to work through this decision in a way that works for Montana ranchers and communities.”
Montana Public Lands Council
“As the state’s largest organization representing individuals who graze on public lands, the final decision issued by the BLM is a failure to our public lands system. We feel this final decision did not take into account the additional vetting and analysis needed to make a proper decision and the rangeland will be the ultimate victim. Past experience has proven bison graze differently than cattle, yet that was not considered in this decision.
“MPLC members pride themselves on the decades of stewardship and positive impacts we have made on federal lands as a result of using management tools like cattle grazing. The BLM’s failure to do a full EIS, truly analyze the socioeconomic impacts of this request, and oversight to acknowledge the legality of bison’s grazing eligibility under the Taylor Grazing Act not only sets a precedence for public land grazing across the west but also impacts all public land users.
“BLM continues to give a blind eye and preferential treatment to this specific permittee and that is not only unjust for the permittees who follow all requirements laid before them by the BLM but also to the land. This federal agency is responsible to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands and with this decision, the land will ultimately be the thing that is sacrificed.”
American Prairie’s CEO Alison Fox
After four years of comprehensive analysis and public comment, we are extremely pleased the BLM has approved this grazing application. This decision is grounded in sound science, complies with all local, state, and federal laws, and recognizes the important ways bison grazing has and will continue to improve rangeland health.
American Prairie’s VP, Chief External Relations Officer Pete Geddes
The health of our herd is just as important to us as the health of the agricultural communities of Montana,” said Geddes. “We look forward to collaborating with Phillips County to uphold our robust disease management agreement.
From BLM’s Environmental Analysis
Those areas being grazed by bison will experience improvements to vegetative communities including variation in vegetative communities, diversified vegetation and an increase in native plant species… This will improve habitat conditions for aquatic and riparian wildlife species, such as amphibians and riparian birds, by increasing the availability of habitat features, such as canopy cover and nesting sites, due to increased riparian vegetation diversity and abundance,” reads the proposed decision.
Implementation of the proposed change in use would result in a gain of the equivalent of four full-time jobs at the county level (up from 24 jobs under Alternative A to 28 jobs under Alternative B), while labor income, value added, and total output would all see increases at the county level. The modest job gains would occur in the industry categories of veterinary services, crop farming, and non-cattle animal production.