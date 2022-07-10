Former Lieutenant Attorney General Kristen Hansen died Thursday at 52 years of age. The cause was not announced.
Hansen was named by Attorney General Austin Knudsen as chief deputy attorney general shortly before he took office, and served in that role until late May. Before that, she had been Deputy State Auditor/Chief Legal Counsel under State Auditor Matt Rosendale and a state legislator.
As a legislator, Hansen served on the Finance, Tax, Education, Judiciary, and Local Government committees, developing expertise in state law and finance. While serving as a state legislator, Hansen was also the Chief Deputy County attorney in Havre for three years, then an attorney in private practice in Havber for the following six years.
Hansen was a Montana National Guard veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2008-09, and served a tour of duty with the Central Intelligence Agency in Mogadishu, Somalia, immediately following the Black Hawk Down incident in 1993-94.
People from across Montana spoke about the loss of Hansen. Here’s what a few of them had to say.
Rep. Matt Rosendale
Montana lost one of its greatest public servants yesterday. Kris committed herself to the state of Montana for over a decade, serving in the State Legislature, serving alongside me as Chief Legal Counsel and Deputy State Auditor in the Office of the Montana State Auditor, and most recently serving as Lieutenant Attorney General. Montana is a better place because of her work and commitment to protect and preserve our way of life. Kris was a dear friend of mine, and Jean and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Hansen family during this difficult time.
Montana Republican Party
We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Kris Hansen. Kris was a dedicated public servant who spent her career preserving freedom whether it was in the military, the state legislature, or at the Montana Department of Justice. She leaves behind a void that will never be able to be filled. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.
Gov. Great Gianforte
With the passing of Kris Hansen, we’ve lost a committed public servant and patriot, and I’ve lost a friend. Her indomitable spirit left an impact on all who knew her. A strong leader, Kris led a remarkable life, serving our nation overseas with the Montana National Guard and Central Intelligence Agency, before returning to Montana to continue her service to her community and to our Treasure State. Susan and I pray that her family, friends, and colleagues find peace and comfort.
President of the Montana State Senate Mark Blasdel
Kris Hansen was a beacon of light to anyone who knew her. Always dedicated to any task she put her mind to, she was a force to be reckoned with and served our country and our state in many capacities over the years. Kris always went above and beyond to help a friend in need, was generous to and looked out for young people involved in politics, and brought humor and a warm heart with her everywhere she went. Montana lost a great one, she will be sorely missed.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen
Kris was a dear friend, a conservative leader, and an amazing woman who dedicated her life to others. She served our nation as a member of the National Guard in Iraq and a tour with the Central Intelligence Agency in Somalia. She served her community in the Hill County Attorney’s Office and represented her neighbors in the Montana Legislature. She served the state she loved in the Auditor’s Office and then as the Lieutenant Attorney General in the Montana Department of Justice. It was an honor to have Kris on our team and we deeply miss her presence.