Volunteers Beautifying Sidney (VBS) begins its second summer season. Two Park and Rec Board members, Doug Hettich and George Biebl, will once again lead any volunteers who wish to help with yard and garden type tasks.
VBS has a list of tasks from Stephanie Ridl, Sidney Parks Superintendent. VBS will again be supplementing the huge amount of work that needs to be done in our 20-plus parks in Sidney so consumers will feel comfortable and welcome.
Work will start on Wednesday evening June 10 at Arboretum Park for some sprucing up. Evening work groups will work until light wanes or until task completion. Weed whacking, brush containment, and general clean up will be done.
• VBS opportunities: Wednesday evenings, from 6:30 to 8:30.
• VBS may also have some morning hours every week when work will be completed, to be determined.
• VBS will coordinate with groups who would like to help and welcomes volunteers of all ages.
• To start, tasks from Sidney Parks will be prioritized. VBS will take requests for volunteer help from groups or individuals on a case by case basis. Call the numbers below for consideration.
• Sidney Parks Department and volunteers will provide common tools needed (shovels, brooms, wheelbarrows, etc.). VBS will provide the labor necessary for tasks to be completed, with supplies needed (primer, paint, wood and hardware) provided by the City of Sidney.
• Volunteer work groups, week to week, will evolve and change with people’s schedules and preferences. (In 2019, VBS had 53 volunteers who provided 216 hours of labor during 22 work sessions.)
• A phone text list will be kept so volunteers can be informed about upcoming tasks and times. If you wish to be on this list, please text “VBS” to 480-1236 with your name, and you will receive a simple weekly update.
• Volunteers are asked to bring a pair of yard chore gloves and working attire, please. VBS will gather through late August, as evening light wanes.
Your are invited to join in a worthwhile, appreciated and fun endeavor, Doug 480-0701 or George 480-1236.