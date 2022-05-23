Water is on the move

Water has entered Fairview's irrigation canals. Growers are reminded to have been reminded to open ALL Gates on ALL Canal Roads. 

 Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Another growing season is about to get going with water released into the irrigation canals.



Tags

Load comments