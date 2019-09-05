On Wednesday, Sept.4, at approximately 6:45 A.M., Watford City Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of 3rd Ave NE, Watford City. Shortly after the first call, dispatch received another call of a burglary of a garage less than one block away. The homeowner of the second break-in chased the suspect, and while doing so, a firearm fell to the ground from the suspect’s pants. The suspect picked the handgun up, and continued to flee to a residence in the 200 block of 6th St NE. WCPD officers were able to recover a second firearm from the same area, as well as other stolen items that were dropped by the suspect(s). WCPD secured the residence and a search warrant was granted for it.
During the execution of the search warrant at the residence, three adults and three juveniles were detained. Two adult males, Timothy Ray Allgier (Watford City – Age 43) and Steven Oliver Larson (Watford City – Age 58) were arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Methamphetamine. Officers also located a stolen firearm, ammunition, and other stolen property in the residence. One juvenile was placed in state custody, and the other two were released to their parents pending further investigation. The adult female was released from the scene, pending further investigation. The investigation revealed that 12 different residents within the City of Watford City were victims of the string of vehicle break-ins. Due to suspects being juveniles, no further information on this active case will be released.
WCPD asks those who may have been a victim of a vehicle break-ins or may have video footage from the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 to contact us immediately. We request your help in reviewing any residential or commercial video footage from the area of Long Drive, Village Lane, 2nd Ave NE and 3rd Ave NE, Watford City, from approximately 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. yesterday.
WCPD encourages you to not leave valuable items, such as money, firearms, or prescription medication in unattended and unlocked vehicles. These thefts are a crime of opportunity, and can be reduced or prevented by safely securing your valuables.
WCPD would also like to thank those in the areas of where these crimes were committed who have went above and beyond in assisting us in this case. Their assistance is greatly appreciated.
All media inquiries can be directed to WCPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeffrey Jensen by calling 701-842-2280 or via email at JGJENSEN@nd.gov.