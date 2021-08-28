Welcome back Sidney High School students, families, and teachers. Stating that last school year was quite the year, is an understatement. I personally want to thank everyone for being as flexible, accommodating, and transparent with us as you were. We truly have the best staff, students, and community that anyone could hope for.
The 2021-2022 school year is just about upon us as teachers and support staff are getting ready to come back Monday, Aug. 16. Again this year we will be holding a freshman and new HS student orientation on Wednesday, Aug 18. SHS is fortunate to have a great set of student leaders in our Link Crew to host this event. All students will attend a full school day on Thursday and Friday, August 17-18 to end the week. The school day starts at 7:55 a.m. and the release bell rings at 3:45 p.m.
This year we are looking forward to the start with some normalcy. If you haven’t been keeping up with Superintendent Sukut’s “Facebook Live Updates” we will be starting this school year without masks in the buildings. The USDA also has extended the foodservice program through this year. This means all students can eat breakfast and lunch for free. This is a great opportunity for all kids to receive two meals a day throughout the school year. SHS has added a large number of electronic devices to classrooms and our teaching staff has embraced new methods to enhance instruction and learning.
Fall sports, (football, volleyball, golf, cross country, cheerleading, and drill team) are already practicing and getting ready for their respective seasons.
Parents if you missed the parents meeting on Monday, Aug. 9 or need any additional information please call Mr. Chris Lee our Activity Director at the High School Office. It is not too late to get your student into an activity.
We will see everyone soon and if you have any questions, comments, or concerns please reach out and give me a call. Our number at Sidney High School is 406-433-2330.