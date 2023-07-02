The median age rose in almost every state last year, census estimates show, continuing a long-term trend that is pushing states to prepare for aging populations.

Seventeen states had median ages of more than 40 in 2022, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates of the age at which half of residents are older and half are younger. That’s up from 12 states in 2020 and just seven in 2010.



