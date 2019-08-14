"I remember always taking hours to get ready and pick out my outfit for the first day of school... There was just something about making a fashion statement on the first day that felt so important."
Ariel Ross
"All I remember is being nervous every first day!"
Bernadette Moore
"I always remember posing under a tree in our front yard for first day of school pictures. Now I love looking back at those good old days! I also remember being so anxious to meet my teacher and how good my new crayon boxes always smelled!"
Carly Hoye
"I always remember being really excited to have new classes and see all my friends. Plue, for me, it meant the start of football and cheer season!"
Katie Dasinger