What is your favorite sport to follow? By Travis Devlin 7 hrs ago "Soccer."Nick Ramos"NBA basketball." Shane Lenickson"NFL football."Louis Grady "MLB baseball."Tanner Broadhorst"Tennis."Maxwell Graves