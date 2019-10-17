What's the last movie you watched? Oct 17, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week 1 of 5 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save “The Joker.”Lucas Simmons“The Joker.” Tim Moody“Jexi.”Jessica Tate Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. WEEKLY HEADLINES The big news of the day, delivered to your inbox every Sunday & Wednesday afternoon. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists “Malefecent: Mistress of Evil.”Madison Pascall“Jexi.”Jesse Dixon Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Jessica Tate Tim Moody Lucas Simmons Jesse Dixon Mistress Movie Load comments Most Popular Health officials identify first Montana death of severe pulmonary disease associated with vaping Sidney school board discusses pros and cons of 4-day school weeks Court report Learning to live on the record Dispatch report Choosing a different path: How adult treatment court is changing lives in Montana Sugar beets see sweet harvest despite weather setbacks Court report Youth hunts offered on Veebaray Ranch this season Emergency ban on e-cigarettes to take effect Oct. 22 Your Social Connection