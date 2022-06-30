While there has been some misinformation floating around about the Matthew House shelter, Shelter Manager Jade Winkler wrote to the Sidney Herald to set the record straight.
The Matthew House shelter is run by the Richland County Emergency Shelter Coalition, which is its own entity separate from other agencies in the area. It is not run by churches and it is not part of the Richland County Domestic Violence Coalition, either.
The Matthew House accepts men, women and families into their facility. It is not a sober living facility, nor does it put up hospital patients or only cater to those in abusive situations. The Matthew House is an interim housing facility for those who are homeless or are about to become homeless.
So long as all rules and policies are adhered to, a period of residency may last up to 90 days. Rules for a stay at Matthew House include no pets or animals, no smoking except in the designated smoking area and no drugs or alcohol or subsequent intoxication on the premises. There is a set curfew that must be followed. A full three page list of rules and policies is available for residents to read and sign upon acceptance.
There are 5 one bedroom apartments at the Matthew House, which are furnished, and include basic kitchen items, linens and towels. There are microwaves and Smart TVs in each apartment, but WIFI is not provided. An onsite, free laundry facility is available for residents to use. There are no rent or utilities costs for those staying at the Matthew House.
If there is space available at Matthew House, one must go through an application process which can last a few days. There are some initial qualifiers that must be considered for an individual to stay at Matthew House, including: have they resided in Richland County for the past 90 days, have they previously applied to stay at the Matthew House, have they been convicted of a felony and have they been charged with domestic violence or assault within the past two years.
“If they qualify for a stay then I tell them they need to be referred to us by an agency, clergy, law enforcement or doctor,” wrote Winkler. “That agency just needs to call Matthew House and inform us that they know this person and that they are in need of housing.”
Following a successful background check, an applicant will then need to make an appointment to come into the office to fill out their paperwork. After the paperwork has been filled out, they can start their stay at Matthew House.
While a shelter employee is not on the premises 24/7, there is camera surveillance on all areas of the property aside from inside the apartments. Although she is on call 24/7, Jade Winkler is a part time employee and Winkler’s usual hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. You may call the shelter at 406-488-1292 with any additional questions.