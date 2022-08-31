Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Montana Cattlemen’s Association is disappointed in the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to authorize the American Prairie Reserve to use 63,065 acres of public lands in Phillips County for bison. In reaching this decision, a number of important issues have been overlooked or completely ignored. This unprofessional failure on the part of BLM to consider all the implications of allowing bison to graze public lands is disturbing.

Among the issues ignored are public safety, where BLM contends that bison “…will not measurably contribute to public health and safety due to the limited potential for close, direct bison encounters with people.”



Tags

Load comments