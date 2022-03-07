JORDAN – The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Wickens Construction are back to work on the Highway 200 reconstruction project. The project is comprised of five phases aimed at improving nearly 37 miles of Highway 200 between Jordan and Brockway.
“Highway 200 Jordan to Brockway is a large-scale project that will take several years to complete. However, MDT is committed to building a better, more efficient road with minimal inconvenience to the traveling public,” said Shane Mintz, MDT Glendive District Administrator. “We thank the community for their cooperation and support and encourage residents and travelers to stay informed and reach out with questions or concerns.”
Wickens Construction, the primary contractor for the first two phases, is resuming work on phase one, Little Dry Creek - East, and beginning construction on the second phase, Junction 462 East & West.
“We are proud to partner with MDT on the reconstruction of this stretch of Highway 200 and to be part of a project that once completed will have such a positive impact on the surrounding communities,” said Casey Durbin, President of Wickens Construction. “Residents and frequent travelers of the highway have been incredibly supportive during the first phase of construction, and we thank them for their continued patience and care when traveling through the project site.
The Junction 462 East & West project includes reconstructing just more than 9 miles of Highway 200, from 17 miles east of Jordan to just east of the Little Dry Creek Bridge. The reconstructed highway will feature 12-foot travel lanes, six-foot shoulders, rumble strips, new drainage structures, improved sight distance, added signage, and newly painted road lines. Junction 462 East & West also includes the construction of a new bridge over Little Dry Creek, which is currently underway.
Little Dry Creek – East is the first of five project segments. Construction on this near seven-mile stretch between the Flowing Wells Rest Area and Little Dry Creek Bridge began in the spring of 2021 and is ongoing. Excavation of a substantial amount of rock caused unexpected delays in 2021. As a result, construction on the final mile at the western end of this section will begin in the spring of 2022.
Highway 200 was built in the early to mid-1900s and not constructed to accommodate today’s larger-sized vehicles. Reconstructing this section of highway to modern design standards by widening the roadway, adding shoulders, and increasing lines of sight will improve safety and access for all users.
Improving Montana’s thousands of miles of state roads and highways is a vital component of Vision Zero. Vision Zero is an ongoing statewide collaboration among hundreds of agencies and organizations, which strives for the goal of zero deaths and zero serious injuries on Montana’s roadways.
To sign up for regular updates on Highway 200 Jordan to Brockway project, or if you have questions or concerns, email Sloane at sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the hotline at 406-207-4484, operating during business hours. Those interested in learning more can also visit https://bit.ly/Highway200.
Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided upon request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.