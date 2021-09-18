The Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Committee announces registration is now open for the 2021 YF&R Leadership Conference scheduled for Oct. 15-17 at the GranTree Inn in Bozeman. The conference offers top-notch speakers, networking and tours, and is geared towards young agriculturalists ages 18-35.
The event kicks off Friday afternoon with two rounds of the Collegiate Discussion Meet. The Final 4 round will be held Saturday afternoon. Saturday’s keynote speakers include Amanda Radke with “Shifting the Mindset and Shaping New Opportunities in the post-COVID-19 era.” Workshops cover the gamut, including practical information on accounting, ag markets, agriculture and climate change, and finding success in a multi-generational family business. Tours commence Saturday afternoon, where participants can choose from three options which include a purebred Hereford ranch, the MSU Plant Growth Center, Dry Hills Distillery “Farm to Bottle,” and more. The event wraps up Sunday with Governor Greg Gianforte (invited) to speak to conference attendees.
To view the full agenda and register for the conference, go to www.mfbf.org. The registration fee is $50 before Oct. 1. The registration fee after Oct. 1 will be $70.
Attendees are responsible for making their own room reservations. Call the GranTree Inn at 406-587-5261 by Oct. 1 and request the “YF&R” room block for the $99+ conference rate.
For questions or more information, contact Sue Ann Streufert at Montana Farm Bureau at 406-587-3153 or email sueanns@mfbf.org.