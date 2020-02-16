Wrestling Tournament Results
6 and Under (40-41) - Slade Anderson: 1st place with 18.0 team points.
Round 2 - Slade Anderson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jett Morehouse (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:29).
Round 3 - Slade Anderson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cael Spitzer (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:28).
Round 4 - Slade Anderson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Silas Tuter (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:36).
Round 5 - Slade Anderson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Colt Marsh (Northeast MT Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:23).
6 and Under (43-44) - Knox Baisch: 4th place with 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - Lincoln VanWhy (Alexander Comets) won by fall over Knox Baisch (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:25).
Round 3 - Zander Fladeland (Stanley Wrestling Club) won by fall over Knox Baisch (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:28).
Round 4 - Knox Baisch (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Elliott Stowe (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:43).
Round 5 - Daxton Undhjem (Sundawgs Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Knox Baisch (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 15-1).
6 and Under (45-46) - Braxton Bousquet: 3rd place with 7.0 team points.
Round 2 - Colt Fritel (Stanley Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:48).
Round 3 - Lyla Lehner (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won in sudden victory - 1 over Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) (SV-1 9-7).
Round 4 - Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jaxon Ringen (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:50).
Round 5 - Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Carver Lierz (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:33).
6 and Under (46-47) - Braylon Kortes: 5th place with 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Sebastian Smith (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-5).
Round 2 - Gage Marsh (Northeast MT Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0).
Round 4 - Elijah McAlister (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (FF).
Round 5 - Kennedy Flaten (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Braylon Kortes (Sidney Wrestling Club) (FF).
6 and Under (47-48) - Raiden Olmstead: 1st place with 18.0 team points.
Round 1 - Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Paxten Schroeder (Sundawg Wrestling) (Fall 0:49).
Round 2 - Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Rosslynn Ramirez (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:22).
Round 4 - Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Heshton Otis (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:46).
Round 5 - Raiden Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Lars Hokenson (Alexander Comets) (Fall 1:14).
6 and Under (49-49) - Jackson Escobedo: 2nd place with 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Tanner Peterson (Alexander Comets) (Dec 7-6).
Round 2 - Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Mason O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Maj 12-0).
Round 3 - Gable Richmond (Watford City Wolves) won by fall over Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00).
Round 5 - Jackson Escobedo (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Noah Grev (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00).
6 and Under (49-50) - Grayson Lopez: 4th place with scored 3.0 team points.
Round 2 - Owan Koelzer (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14).
Round 3 - Sumyt Gonzales (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:21).
Round 4 - Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Harlee Vandermars (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:59).
Round 5 - Cooper Campbell (Northeast MT Wrestling Club) won by fall over Grayson Lopez (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:24).
6 and Under (51-55) - Xavier Conroy: 3rd place with 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Cohen Morton (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-2).
Round 2 - Braxton Currier (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-2).
Round 4 - Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Deshawn Joseph (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:31).
Round 5 - Addison Matejovsky (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by decision over Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0).
6 and Under (60-63) - Ryker Heckler: 1st place with 17.0 team points.
Round 1 - Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:34).
Round 2 - Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Oliver Stowe (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26).
Round 4 - Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gus Gordon (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:32).
Round 5 - Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Shooter Clark (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Maj 14-0).
6 and Under (60-63) - Gannon Hill: 2nd place with 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:34).
Round 3 - Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gus Gordon (Dickinson Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:42).
Round 4 - Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Shooter Clark (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Dec 11-9).
Round 5 - Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Oliver Stowe (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:52).
6 and Under 66-72 - Jaren McDanold: 2nd with 3.5 team points.
Round 1 - Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Maddox Cottingham (Coyote Wrestling Club) (TF 17-0).
Round 3 - Maxton Macdonald (Wo
lf Point Wrestling won by fall over Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:57).
7-8 (47-50) - Thomas Ostle: 4th place with 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brayden Rodgers (Natrona Colts) won by decision over Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-3).
Cons. Round 1 - Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Karter Hendrickson (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Dec 12-6).
Cons. Semi - Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Alexander Kemp (Wolf Point Wrestling) (Fall 2:34).
3rd Place Match - Carver Undhjem (Sundawgs Wrestling Club) won by decision over Thomas Ostle (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-4).
7-8 (61-64) - Cye Franzen: 3rd place with 15.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Truett Fettig (MatPac Wrestling) won by fall over Cye Franzen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:20).
Cons. Round 1 - Cye Franzen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Bricen Currier (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:24).
Cons. Semi - Cye Franzen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gage Gonzales (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:22).
3rd Place Match - Cye Franzen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Eddie Fool (Alexander Comets) (Fall 1:47).
7-8 (62-67) - Eva Peterson: 4th place with 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Carson Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) (Dec 5-2).
Semifinal - Colter Hastings (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:19).
Cons. Semi - Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jaxon McDaniel (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:38).
3rd Place Match - Carson Sager (Glendive Mat Devils) won in sudden victory - 1 over Eva Peterson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (SV-1 8-6).
7-8 (71-76) - Noah Triana's place is unknown and has scored 1.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Kazden Chilcott (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:20).
Cons. Round 1 - Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Anthony Nardacci (Stanley Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-2).
Cons. Semi - Conn McCabe (Northeast MT Wrestling Club) won by fall over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:56).
7-8 (76-80) - Hatch Wills's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye () (Bye).
Semifinal - Haas Lundeen (Alexander Comets) won by fall over Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:57).
Cons. Semi - Asher Batteiger (Stanley Wrestling Club) won by decision over Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-4).
7-8 87-95 - Riggen Thrams: 4th place with 2.0 team points.
Round 1 - Troy Stebleton (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:51).
Round 3 - Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Jevin Anderson (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-3).
Round 4 - Coda Fladeland (Stanley Wrestling Club) won by fall over Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:44).
Round 5 - Kellen Moran (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by fall over Riggen Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:48).
7-8 121-126 - Jeremiah Hill: 2nd place with 4.0 team points.
Round 2 - Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Taylon Hendry (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:01).
Round 3 - Rivers Sugg (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-0).
9-10 (59-62) - Hazen Foss: 2nd place with 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Madison Torrence (Mondak Thunder) (Fall 0:13).
Semifinal - Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jeffery Reeves (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-1).
1st Place Match - Max Holdorf (Havre Wrestling Club) won by decision over Hazen Foss (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0).
9-10 (67-70) - Tripp Heggem: 3rd place with 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Lleyton Spear (Sundawgs Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:22).
Semifinal - Jack Morehouse (Glasgow Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:03).
Cons. Semi - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Sean Ochs (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:49).
3rd Place Match - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Killian Liddle (Havre Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:51).
9-10 (77-85) - Kash Mullin's place is 4th and has scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Eithen Gillespie (Alexander Comets) won by fall over Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:15).
Cons. Round 1 - Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Adrian McCulley (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:27).
Cons. Semi - Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kyra Thompson (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:23).
3rd Place Match - Amaya Baptiste (Sundawg Wrestling) won by fall over Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:02).
9-10 (85-91) - Shay Severson's place is 1st and has scored 22.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Blayttn O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:51).
Semifinal - Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Parker Beitzinger (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:39).
1st Place Match - Shay Severson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Andrew Smith (MatPac Wrestling) (Dec 8-4).
9-10 (87-95) - Aaron Schmitz: 2nd place with 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ethan Kliniske (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:00).
Semifinal - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Broden Adams (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:46).
1st Place Match - Kane Reep (Stanley Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:03).
9-10 (109-120) - TayLeigh Olmstead's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ely Whiteman-Grant (Havre Wrestling Club) won by fall over TayLeigh Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:32).
Cons. Round 1 - TayLeigh Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye).
Cons. Semi - Zain Hungerford (Watford City Wolves) won by decision over TayLeigh Olmstead (Glasgow Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-2).
11-12 (66-68) - Carson Propp's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Chasyn Arneson (Wolf Point Wrestling) won by major decision over Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 12-3).
Cons. Round 1 - Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye).
Cons. Semi - Alec Mutschelknaus (Mandan) won by fall over Carson Propp (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:45).
11-12 (68-75) - Dawsen Baltrusch's place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Connor Melin (Sundawgs Wrestling Club) won by fall over Dawsen Baltrusch (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:50).
Cons. Round 1 - Dawsen Baltrusch (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Aubrey Sorenson (Watford City Wolves) (Fall 0:36).
Cons. Semi - Isaiah Martinez (Watford City Wolves) won by fall over Dawsen Baltrusch (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:00).
11-12 (78-86) - Brody Keysor's place is unknown and has scored 3.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by technical fall over Eli Graham (Wolf Point Wrestling) (TF 16-0).
Semifinal - Adin Jones (Northeast MT Wrestling Club) won by decision over Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-4).
Cons. Semi - Hudson Egeberg (MatPac Wrestling) won by fall over Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:51).
11-12 96-103 - Parker Wunder's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Kadin Beneke (Mandan) won by fall over Parker Wunder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:36).
Cons. Round 1 - Hunter Norpel (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Parker Wunder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Major decision 10-2).
11-12 104-111 - Ty Schepens's place is 1st and has scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Camden Sutherland (Havre Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:37).
Semifinal - Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Landon Silvis (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:54).
1st Place Match - Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Heriberto Medina (Coyote Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:49).
11-12 (104-111) - Rye Thrams's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Justice Almquist (Watford City Wolves) won by fall over Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:18).
Cons. Round 1 - Corey Getzlaff (Alexander Comets) won by fall over Rye Thrams (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:16).
11-12 (128-140) - Koltyn Mullin's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Koltyn Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye).
Semifinal - Tucker Nelson (Stanley Wrestling Club) won by fall over Koltyn Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:16).
Cons. Semi - Anthony Naea (Coyote Wrestling Club) won by fall over Koltyn Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:29).